NPR Jazz Highlights

Kendra Shank On Piano Jazz
January 27, 2017 | NPR · The singer and guitarist joined host Marian McPartland in the spring of 2003.
Watch Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau Perform 'The Old Shade Tree' Live
January 26, 2017 | WBGO · There's an Elliott Smith-ian sensibility to the duo's original song, played here live at the Bowery Ballroom just before Mehldau and Thile went into the studio.
 
Lalo Schifrin On Piano Jazz
January 20, 2017 | NPR · The composer behind the Mission: Impossible theme joined host Marian McPartland in 1997.
 

NPR Hourly News

Trump Aims For Big Splash In Taking On Terror Fight
January 29, 2017 | NPR · The new president's high-profile approach to fighting terror contrasts from the quieter strategy of his predecessor. Trump's style seeks bigger gains but could also mean taking bigger risks.
 
Dispatches Of Discontent: Protesters Of Immigration Ban Take To The Streets
January 29, 2017 | NPR · Demonstrations against President Trump's executive order, which began Saturday outside airports, have now taken to the streets in cities across the U.S. Here's a glimpse of the protests.
 
Trump Administration Officials Defend Immigration Executive Order
January 29, 2017 | NPR · Trump administration officials Kellyanne Conway, Sean Spicer and Reince Preibus spoke on Sunday talk shows and defended the recent executive order barring refugees from entering the country.
With National Security Council Shakeup, Steve Bannon Gets A Seat At The Table
January 29, 2017 | NPR · Bannon has been elevated to the NSC's Principals Committee, the top inter-agency group for discussing national security. He formerly led Breitbart News, a platform for the alt-right movement.
 

