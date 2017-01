NPR Jazz Highlights

Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones says school segregation will continue to exist in America "as long as individual parents continue to make choices that only benefit their own children."

| FA · Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones says school segregation will continue to exist in America "as long as individual parents continue to make choices that only benefit their own children."

| WNYC · More than a hundred female federal inmates, sentenced to long-term prison, have instead been stuck for years in a New York detention center where conditions violate international standards.