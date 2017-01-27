NPR Jazz Highlights

January 29, 2017 | NPR · The new president's high-profile approach to fighting terror contrasts from the quieter strategy of his predecessor. Trump's style seeks bigger gains but could also mean taking bigger risks.
January 29, 2017 | NPR · Demonstrations against President Trump's executive order, which began Saturday outside airports, have now taken to the streets in cities across the U.S. Here's a glimpse of the protests.
January 29, 2017 | NPR · Trump administration officials Kellyanne Conway, Sean Spicer and Reince Preibus spoke on Sunday talk shows and defended the recent executive order barring refugees from entering the country.
January 29, 2017 | NPR · Bannon has been elevated to the NSC's Principals Committee, the top inter-agency group for discussing national security. He formerly led Breitbart News, a platform for the alt-right movement.