NPR Jazz Highlights

Barry Harris On Piano Jazz
February 3, 2017 | NPR · The seminal jazz pianist and educator joined host Marian McPartland in the fall of 2002.
Hard Living In The Big Easy: Housing Costs Push Musicians Out Of New Orleans
February 2, 2017 | WBGO+JAZZ.org · Jazz vocalist John Boutté feels he can no longer afford to live in his hometown of New Orleans. He's not alone.
 
From The Critic's Desk: A Preview Of 2017 In Jazz
January 30, 2017 | NPR · Jazz critic Nate Chinen and Jazz Night In America's Christian McBride discuss a few of this year's hotly anticipated albums, including new work by Miguel Zenón and Kevin Eubanks.
With Trump's Travel Ban Blocked, Visa-Holders, Refugees Scramble to Board Flights
February 5, 2017 | NPR · A federal appeals court denied the President's attempt to reinstate his controversial executive order, at least for now. Refugee groups are seizing the opportunity and booking plane tickets.
 
Utah Representative Wants Bears Ears Gone And He Wants Trump To Do It
February 5, 2017 | NPR · Republicans are trying to eliminate Bears Ears National Monument in Utah — one of the new ones created by President Obama in the days before he left office. The effort is creating a legal battle.
Three Years After A Car Bomb Damaged It, Cairo's Islamic Art Museum Reopens
February 5, 2017 | NPR · "We cried so much when we first saw it, because ... what you see standing here was all in pieces on the floor," says an Islamic art specialist. Museum staff repaired all but 10 of 179 damaged objects.
Hundreds Protest Trump At California Congressman's Town Hall
February 5, 2017 | KQED · Hundreds of demonstrators showed up at a town hall meeting held by California Rep. Tom McClintock to protest President Trump's policies on immigration and health care.
