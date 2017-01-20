A Service of the University of Central Florida

NPR Jazz Highlights

Lalo Schifrin On Piano Jazz
January 20, 2017 | NPR · The composer behind the Mission: Impossible theme joined host Marian McPartland in 1997.
 
Songs We Love: Charles Lloyd & The Marvels, 'Masters Of War (Feat. Lucinda Williams)'
January 20, 2017 | WBGO · Bob Dylan's song is a blunt object, liturgical in its cadence and damning in its censure. The saxophonist and singer tackle it with grace and a small but useful tension.
 
'It's Better To Be An Outsider': Wolfgang Muthspiel's Global Guitar Odyssey
January 14, 2017 | NPR · One of the most respected jazz guitarists working today, the Austrian musician has spent his career straddling borders, be they sonic or geographic.
NPR Hourly News

Mothers, Daughters, Sisters And Men Unite To Protest Trump's Presidency
January 21, 2017 | NPR · Thousands descended on Washington, D.C. for Saturday's Women's March. "We came to show our disapproval of our new president, and I think also to draw attention to women's issues," Heather Ba said.
 
With 'Pussyhats,' Liberals Get Their Own Version Of The Red Trucker Hat
January 21, 2017 | NPR · The pink hats that were all the rage at Saturday's women's marches share striking similarities with the red hats Trump made ubiquitous
 
Trump Administration Goes To War With The Media Over Inauguration Crowd Size
January 21, 2017 | NPR · Press Secretary Sean Spicer berated the press for incorrect reporting on crowd size at the National Mall, but then he cited incorrect numbers for Metro ridership and falsely claimed the mall was full.
 
President Trump's First Stops: National Cathedral And CIA
January 21, 2017 | NPR · On his first full day in office, President Donald Trump attended a prayer service, and met with CIA agents in Langley, Va.
