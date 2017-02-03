NPR Jazz Highlights

A federal appeals court denied the President's attempt to reinstate his controversial executive order, at least for now. Refugee groups are seizing the opportunity and booking plane tickets.

| NPR · A federal appeals court denied the President's attempt to reinstate his controversial executive order, at least for now. Refugee groups are seizing the opportunity and booking plane tickets.

| NPR · Republicans are trying to eliminate Bears Ears National Monument in Utah — one of the new ones created by President Obama in the days before he left office. The effort is creating a legal battle.