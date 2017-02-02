NPR Jazz Highlights

National Panel Advises Judges On People Who Can't Pay Court Fees | NPR · Jurisdictions around the country are receiving guidelines that urge courts find alternatives to jail for defendants who can't pay fines linked to minor, nonviolent offenses such as traffic tickets.

State Department Says Fewer Than 60,000 Visas Revoked Under Travel Order | NPR · The number is considerably higher than previous estimates by the administration of how many people were affected by the president's executive order barring entry to the U.S. from seven countries.

That 'Valuable Intel' From The Yemen Raid? It Was 10 Years Old | NPR · Eager to defend a counterterrorism raid that killed civilians and one U.S. sailor, the Pentagon found it was touting a decade-old video. But it insists the operation was still worth launching.