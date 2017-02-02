NPR Jazz Highlights

February 3, 2017 | NPR · Jurisdictions around the country are receiving guidelines that urge courts find alternatives to jail for defendants who can't pay fines linked to minor, nonviolent offenses such as traffic tickets.
February 3, 2017 | NPR · The number is considerably higher than previous estimates by the administration of how many people were affected by the president's executive order barring entry to the U.S. from seven countries.
February 3, 2017 | NPR · Eager to defend a counterterrorism raid that killed civilians and one U.S. sailor, the Pentagon found it was touting a decade-old video. But it insists the operation was still worth launching.
February 3, 2017 | NPR · Robotics experts at Caltech and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have created a robot that mimics the flight patterns of bats, including swerving and diving.