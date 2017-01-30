A Service of the University of Central Florida

NPR Jazz Highlights

Courtesy of the artist
From The Critic's Desk: A Preview Of 2017 In Jazz
January 30, 2017 | NPR · Jazz critic Nate Chinen and Jazz Night In America's Christian McBride discuss a few of this year's hotly anticipated albums, including new work by Miguel Zenón and Kevin Eubanks.
Windows Media | MP3 | NPR Player | Add to NPR Player
 
Courtesy of the artist
Kendra Shank On Piano Jazz
January 27, 2017 | NPR · The singer and guitarist joined host Marian McPartland in the spring of 2003.
Windows Media
 
YouTube
Watch Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau Perform 'The Old Shade Tree' Live
January 26, 2017 | WBGO · There's an Elliott Smith-ian sensibility to the duo's original song, played here live at the Bowery Ballroom just before Mehldau and Thile went into the studio.
 

NPR Hourly News

AP
In Black History Month 'Listening Session,' Trump Lashes Out At Media
February 1, 2017 | NPR · At the start of the meeting, President Trump called the media "the opposition." Attendees included housing secretary nominee Ben Carson and Pastor Darrell Scott, who discussed violence in Chicago.
 
Getty Images
Big Rule Changes Could Make Youth Football Games A Whole Lot Smaller
February 1, 2017 | NPR · A modified version of the sport, billed as a bridge between tackle and flag football, will be piloted with select youth football programs this fall. It features fewer players and a shorter field.
 
Gabriella Demczuk for NPR
Congress Tracker: Trump's Refugee And Immigration Executive Order
February 1, 2017 | NPR · NPR and dozens of member stations want to help the public understand where their lawmakers stand on President Trump's executive order on refugees. Here's what we found.
 
Ikon Images/Getty Images
Which Genes Make You Taller? A Whole Bunch Of Them, It Turns Out
February 1, 2017 | NPR · You'd think it would be a simple matter of looking at a few genes from Mom and Dad. But scientists say they've already found more than 700 variants that affect height and are still counting.
 

Facebook

Listen Now

NOW PLAYING

89.9 FM  •  89.9 HD1  •  89.9 HD2
Studio Line: 407-823-3689
Contact Us at WUCF
Broadcasting in HD Radio
Follow WUCF-FM:  Facebook icon  Twitter icon
Donate your used vehicle Donate with Text Messaging Orlando ISDN Service for broadcasters.

WUCF 89.9 Jazz & More, a service of the University of Central Florida   •   EEOC Statement
Studio Line: 407-823-3689   •   Contact Us   •  WUCF-TV