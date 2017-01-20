NPR Jazz Highlights

Mary Tyler Moore: On Her Own, Single And Singular | NPR · Actress Mary Tyler Moore helped redefine women's roles on TV. She starred in one of the first hit shows to feature a single career woman — The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Moore died Wednesday at age 80.

Can Groups Sue Over Trump's Business Conflicts Even If They Weren't Harmed? | NPR · Many groups are raising questions about President Trump's conflicts of interest, but do they have the "standing" to challenge him in court? Some legal experts say Trump's business competitors might.

For A Stark Contrast To U.S. Immigration Policy, Try Canada | NPR · Some point to Canada's immigration system as a model for U.S. reform. Canada is nearly a quarter foreign-born, yet it doesn't seem to wrestle with anti-immigrant nativism that has erupted in the U.S.