NPR Jazz Highlights

A gunman dressed as "Santa Claus" opened fire at Reina nightclub during New Year's celebrations, killing at least 35 people and wounding 40 others in what the city's governor called a terror attack.

Al-Jazeera's D.C. bureau chief Abderrahim Foukara talks about the biggest international stories of 2016 and what's upcoming in 2017, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the fight for Mosul.

Radio Ambulante's Maria Fe Martinez talks about different Latin American New Year's traditions, both in the U.S. and abroad.

