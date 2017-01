NPR Jazz Highlights

As Venezuelan Go Hungry, The Military Is Trafficking In Food | NPR · Venture into the black markets and you'll find foods unavailable in the cheaper state-run grocery stores. The military isn't just running the markets — it's getting rich off them, an AP probe finds.

Smog Police: New Beijing Force Created To Tackle Air Pollution | NPR · This comes after a month of particularly severe air quality that left the capital and dozens of other Chinese cities blanketed in thick brown smog.

Tom Hiddleston At Golden Globes: Maybe Not The Best Charity Spokesman | NPR · The Twitter storm over the actor's comments at the Golden Globes raises the question: What makes an ideal celebrity spokesperson?