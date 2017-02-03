NPR Jazz Highlights

February 5, 2017 | NPR · A federal appeals court denied the President's attempt to reinstate his controversial executive order, at least for now. Refugee groups are seizing the opportunity and booking plane tickets.
February 5, 2017 | NPR · Republicans are trying to eliminate Bears Ears National Monument in Utah — one of the new ones created by President Obama in the days before he left office. The effort is creating a legal battle.
February 5, 2017 | NPR · "We cried so much when we first saw it, because ... what you see standing here was all in pieces on the floor," says an Islamic art specialist. Museum staff repaired all but 10 of 179 damaged objects.
February 5, 2017 | KQED · Hundreds of demonstrators showed up at a town hall meeting held by California Rep. Tom McClintock to protest President Trump's policies on immigration and health care.