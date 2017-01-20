NPR Jazz Highlights

January 21, 2017 | NPR · Thousands descended on Washington, D.C. for Saturday's Women's March. "We came to show our disapproval of our new president, and I think also to draw attention to women's issues," Heather Ba said.
January 21, 2017 | NPR · The pink hats that were all the rage at Saturday's women's marches share striking similarities with the red hats Trump made ubiquitous
January 21, 2017 | NPR · Press Secretary Sean Spicer berated the press for incorrect reporting on crowd size at the National Mall, but then he cited incorrect numbers for Metro ridership and falsely claimed the mall was full.
January 21, 2017 | NPR · On his first full day in office, President Donald Trump attended a prayer service, and met with CIA agents in Langley, Va.