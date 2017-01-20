NPR Jazz Highlights

January 26, 2017 | NPR · Actress Mary Tyler Moore helped redefine women's roles on TV. She starred in one of the first hit shows to feature a single career woman — The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Moore died Wednesday at age 80.
January 26, 2017 | NPR · Many groups are raising questions about President Trump's conflicts of interest, but do they have the "standing" to challenge him in court? Some legal experts say Trump's business competitors might.
January 26, 2017 | NPR · Some point to Canada's immigration system as a model for U.S. reform. Canada is nearly a quarter foreign-born, yet it doesn't seem to wrestle with anti-immigrant nativism that has erupted in the U.S.
January 26, 2017 | WGBH · USA Luge is looking for the next generation of competitors to hop in those sleds and rip down icy tracks at about 90 miles an hour. It is throwing regional events to find new, young talent.