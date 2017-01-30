NPR Jazz Highlights

At the start of the meeting, President Trump called the media "the opposition." Attendees included housing secretary nominee Ben Carson and Pastor Darrell Scott, who discussed violence in Chicago.

| NPR · At the start of the meeting, President Trump called the media "the opposition." Attendees included housing secretary nominee Ben Carson and Pastor Darrell Scott, who discussed violence in Chicago.

A modified version of the sport, billed as a bridge between tackle and flag football, will be piloted with select youth football programs this fall. It features fewer players and a shorter field.

| NPR · A modified version of the sport, billed as a bridge between tackle and flag football, will be piloted with select youth football programs this fall. It features fewer players and a shorter field.

NPR and dozens of member stations want to help the public understand where their lawmakers stand on President Trump's executive order on refugees. Here's what we found.

| NPR · NPR and dozens of member stations want to help the public understand where their lawmakers stand on President Trump's executive order on refugees. Here's what we found.