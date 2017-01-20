NPR Jazz Highlights

A Service of the University of Central Florida

Lalo Schifrin On Piano Jazz
January 20, 2017 | NPR · The composer behind the Mission: Impossible theme joined host Marian McPartland in 1997.
 
Songs We Love: Charles Lloyd & The Marvels, 'Masters Of War (Feat. Lucinda Williams)'
January 20, 2017 | WBGO · Bob Dylan's song is a blunt object, liturgical in its cadence and damning in its censure. The saxophonist and singer tackle it with grace and a small but useful tension.
 
'It's Better To Be An Outsider': Wolfgang Muthspiel's Global Guitar Odyssey
January 14, 2017 | NPR · One of the most respected jazz guitarists working today, the Austrian musician has spent his career straddling borders, be they sonic or geographic.
Mary Tyler Moore: On Her Own, Single And Singular
January 26, 2017 | NPR · Actress Mary Tyler Moore helped redefine women's roles on TV. She starred in one of the first hit shows to feature a single career woman — The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Moore died Wednesday at age 80.
 
Can Groups Sue Over Trump's Business Conflicts Even If They Weren't Harmed?
January 26, 2017 | NPR · Many groups are raising questions about President Trump's conflicts of interest, but do they have the "standing" to challenge him in court? Some legal experts say Trump's business competitors might.
 
For A Stark Contrast To U.S. Immigration Policy, Try Canada
January 26, 2017 | NPR · Some point to Canada's immigration system as a model for U.S. reform. Canada is nearly a quarter foreign-born, yet it doesn't seem to wrestle with anti-immigrant nativism that has erupted in the U.S.
 
Wanted: Next Generation Of Luge Competitors
January 26, 2017 | WGBH · USA Luge is looking for the next generation of competitors to hop in those sleds and rip down icy tracks at about 90 miles an hour. It is throwing regional events to find new, young talent.
 

