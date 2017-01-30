NPR Jazz Highlights

February 1, 2017 | NPR · At the start of the meeting, President Trump called the media "the opposition." Attendees included housing secretary nominee Ben Carson and Pastor Darrell Scott, who discussed violence in Chicago.
February 1, 2017 | NPR · A modified version of the sport, billed as a bridge between tackle and flag football, will be piloted with select youth football programs this fall. It features fewer players and a shorter field.
February 1, 2017 | NPR · NPR and dozens of member stations want to help the public understand where their lawmakers stand on President Trump's executive order on refugees. Here's what we found.
February 1, 2017 | NPR · You'd think it would be a simple matter of looking at a few genes from Mom and Dad. But scientists say they've already found more than 700 variants that affect height and are still counting.