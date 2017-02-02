NPR Jazz Highlights

A Service of the University of Central Florida

Hard Living In The Big Easy: Housing Costs Push Musicians Out Of New Orleans
February 2, 2017 | WBGO+JAZZ.org · Jazz vocalist John Boutté feels he can no longer afford to live in his hometown of New Orleans. He's not alone.
 
From The Critic's Desk: A Preview Of 2017 In Jazz
January 30, 2017 | NPR · Jazz critic Nate Chinen and Jazz Night In America's Christian McBride discuss a few of this year's hotly anticipated albums, including new work by Miguel Zenón and Kevin Eubanks.
Kendra Shank On Piano Jazz
January 27, 2017 | NPR · The singer and guitarist joined host Marian McPartland in the spring of 2003.
NPR Hourly News

National Panel Advises Judges On People Who Can't Pay Court Fees
February 3, 2017 | NPR · Jurisdictions around the country are receiving guidelines that urge courts find alternatives to jail for defendants who can't pay fines linked to minor, nonviolent offenses such as traffic tickets.
 
State Department Says Fewer Than 60,000 Visas Revoked Under Travel Order
February 3, 2017 | NPR · The number is considerably higher than previous estimates by the administration of how many people were affected by the president's executive order barring entry to the U.S. from seven countries.
 
That 'Valuable Intel' From The Yemen Raid? It Was 10 Years Old
February 3, 2017 | NPR · Eager to defend a counterterrorism raid that killed civilians and one U.S. sailor, the Pentagon found it was touting a decade-old video. But it insists the operation was still worth launching.
 
'Bat Bot' Flying Robot Mimics 'Ridiculously Stupid' Complexity Of Bat Flight
February 3, 2017 | NPR · Robotics experts at Caltech and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have created a robot that mimics the flight patterns of bats, including swerving and diving.
 

